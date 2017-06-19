Tampa Housing Authority to stick with under-investigation Related Group for now
Federal authorities may be investigating the Related Group, but the South Florida company remains the developer of choice for the Tampa Housing Authority as it moves ahead with a major West River urban renewal project. Just days after the Miami Herald reported that federal agents are scrutinizing the finances of a Related affordable housing project in South Florida, the Housing Authority's governing board voted unanimously Wednesday to partner with the Miami-based firm on the renovation of Mary Bethune High Rise Apartments, an eight-story senior residential tower just west of downtown Tampa.
