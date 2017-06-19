Tampa Housing Authority to stick with...

Tampa Housing Authority to stick with under-investigation Related Group for now

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Federal authorities may be investigating the Related Group, but the South Florida company remains the developer of choice for the Tampa Housing Authority as it moves ahead with a major West River urban renewal project. Just days after the Miami Herald reported that federal agents are scrutinizing the finances of a Related affordable housing project in South Florida, the Housing Authority's governing board voted unanimously Wednesday to partner with the Miami-based firm on the renovation of Mary Bethune High Rise Apartments, an eight-story senior residential tower just west of downtown Tampa.

