St. Petersburg's Story Brooke Craft Coffee Bar brings a cocktail flair to coffee shop menu
There are a lot of things to notice the first time you walk into Story Brooke Craft Coffee Bar, which opened just south of downtown in late January: the bright turquoise walls, the reclaimed wood pallets that hold clear bottles of syrups and teeny espresso mugs, the long line of matted photographs hung from the ceiling with jute. None is more crucial than the long, tiled bar behind which owner Story Stuart stands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|239
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC