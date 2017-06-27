St. Petersburg showdown: Kriseman faces Baker for first time tonight...
The mayor's race has been making headlines for nearly two months as Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Mayor Rick Baker have been making speeches, pressing the flesh at fundraisers and gathering their ground forces for an election battle that has already broken fundraising records. Now, about two months before the Aug. 29 primary, they'll face off for the first time tonight in a candidate forum at Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Sun
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 24
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
|420
|Jun 17
|new2stpete
|1
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC