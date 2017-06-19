St. Petersburg preschool worker, 58, accused of using 'excessive force' on two toddlers

Linda Faye Williams, 58, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony child abuse, according to St. Petersburg police, after she was caught on surveillance video repeatedly being rough with two 1-year-old girls at Leap of Faith Christian Preschool, 5441 Ninth Ave N. [Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office] Linda Faye Williams, 58, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony child abuse, according to St. Petersburg police, after she was caught on surveillance video repeatedly being rough with two 1-year-old girls at Leap of Faith Christian Preschool, 5441 Ninth Ave N. The video from June 16 showed Williams grabbing one girl and making her lie down, police said, while repeatedly covering her with a blanket that smothered the child's face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.