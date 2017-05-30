St. Petersburg man faces charges after seeking 'daughter' online
A 40-year-old St. Petersburg man faces multiple charges after he reportedly placed an ad on social media looking for a 'daughter,' according to Largo police. Jonathan Lewis Petitta was arrested about 12:11 p.m. June 2 and charged with two counts of seduction of a child using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; one count of promotion of sexual performance by a minor; and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
