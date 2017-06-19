St. Petersburg finally breaks ground on long-awaited Campbell skate park
The city broke ground Friday on a 28,000-square-foot Campbell Park Regional Skate Park near Tropicana Field. It is expected to be finished by early 2018, and when it opens it will be one of the largest skate parks in Florida.
