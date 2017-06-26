St Pete Pride Sets Records
Organizers think past weekend's St Pete Pride Festival in downtown St Petersburg on Grand Central may have been the biggest one ever. Crowd estimates were at 50,000, with vendor spaced sold out a month ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|5 hr
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
|420
|Jun 17
|new2stpete
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 16
|David
|317
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC