Showers shut down at Florida gyms linked to Legionnaires'

The spa and showers at two LA Fitness clubs in Florida are closed as health officials look into reports that four clients contracted Legionnaires' disease. Kent Donahue, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, tells the Orlando Sentinel three cases are tied to one club near Orlando, and one is linked to another.

