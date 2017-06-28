Sheriff's corporal resigns over 'bigoted' images found on his phone
A sheriff's corporal in Florida resigned from his job after an investigation into an alleged extramarital affair led to the discovery of disturbing content on his cellphone, including racist images and pictures of his genitals taken at a gun range. Shawn Pappas, 46, resigned from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in late February after investigators found dozens of images and videos, which included photos comparing black people to animals, disparaging content mocking women, gay men and disabled people, as well as pornographic photos that were viewed, sent or received while on- and off-duty, the Tampa Bay Times reports .
