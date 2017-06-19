Serious injuries reported in crash in St. Petersburg
Both drivers were ticketed in a crash that resulted in serious injuries about 10 a.m. June 12 on 54th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. Tam Thanh Phan, 23, of St. Petersburg was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata that was stopped at the intersection of 33rd Street North at the intersection of 54th Street North just before the crash occurred.
