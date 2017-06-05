Pulse family reflects on one year anniversary
Eddie Sotomayor's family loved to get together on holidays. Last Thanksgiving was the first holiday they gathered since Eddie died in the Pulse shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|16 hr
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr '17
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC