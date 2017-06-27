Protestors in St. Pete express concern over healthcare bill Read Story Beau Zimmer
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - Protestors in St. Petersburg's Straub Park staged a die-in Monday afternoon, concerned about the Republican proposed healthcare bill that will soon be voted on in Washington. Many are worried about the future and if the same health insurance they have today will still be available if the Republican bill passes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Sun
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
|420
|Jun 17
|new2stpete
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 16
|David
|317
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC