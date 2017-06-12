Poynter and NABJ Announce 2017 Academy for Diversity in Digital Media

Applications now open for tuition-free program led by Mizell Stewart III, vice president of news operations for the USA TODAY Network, and media strategist Ju-Don Marshall The Poynter Institute and the National Association of Black Journalists will once again offer a transformative, tuition-free leadership program to train the best and brightest journalists of color working in digital media. Applications are now open for the 2017 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NABJ.