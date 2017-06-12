Poynter and NABJ Announce 2017 Academy for Diversity in Digital Media
Applications now open for tuition-free program led by Mizell Stewart III, vice president of news operations for the USA TODAY Network, and media strategist Ju-Don Marshall The Poynter Institute and the National Association of Black Journalists will once again offer a transformative, tuition-free leadership program to train the best and brightest journalists of color working in digital media. Applications are now open for the 2017 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media.
