Police: Pinellas Park Wawa shooting victim, still in critical condition, was aggressor
A 25-year-old man remained hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot at a Wawa gas station and convenience store during an argument. Pinellas Park police said Ryan P. Dahill, of St. Petersburg, was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|21 hr
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr '17
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC