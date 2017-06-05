Police: Pinellas Park Wawa shooting v...

Police: Pinellas Park Wawa shooting victim, still in critical condition, was aggressor

A 25-year-old man remained hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot at a Wawa gas station and convenience store during an argument. Pinellas Park police said Ryan P. Dahill, of St. Petersburg, was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

