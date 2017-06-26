Pinellascounty 13 mins ago 11:21 a.m.Pinellas assistant principal arrested for DUI
Authorities arrested Mary Jean Taylor near 6th Ave South and 49th Street South early Saturday morning after St Petersburg police say she was driving recklessly. Police stopped her after Taylor, who is an assistant principal at Dixie Hollins High School, struck a curb and damaged her vehicle's tires, according to an arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|22 hr
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
|420
|Jun 17
|new2stpete
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 16
|David
|317
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC