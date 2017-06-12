Pinellas unemployment unchanged; labo...

Pinellas unemployment unchanged; labor force grows

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County's unemployment rate remained unchanged from April to May; however, the latest report from the state's Department of Economic Opportunity released June 16 showed an increase in the labor force of 3,856. The county's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is holding steady at 3. 6 percent, which is an improvement over last year with May's unemployment coming in at 4.1 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis 3 hr Former leasee 1
420 Sat new2stpete 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 16 David 317
looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14) Jun 13 jerry 13
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 12 anonymous 240
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast... May 28 dsfgdfgsfsd 2
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC