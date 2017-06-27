NOAA considers moving Miami headquart...

NOAA considers moving Miami headquarters amid budget cuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The federal agency that oversees hurricane research and manages fisheries along the nation's southeast coast faces an overhaul and potential downsizing that could cripple partnerships that have made Miami a leader in the world of marine and atmospheric science. While unrelated, the timing of the two moves - possibly relocating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries headquarters from Virginia Key to St. Petersburg and pending budget cuts to the climate science program there - amount to a double whammy for the research hub and a brain drain for the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Tue Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread Tue Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Jun 25 Star444 1
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 24 anonymous 245
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
420 Jun 17 new2stpete 1
looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14) Jun 13 jerry 13
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC