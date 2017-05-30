Nation-Now 55 mins ago 10:59 a.m.Putin: Syria chemical attack was provocation against Assad
MAY 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, Sunday, May 14, 2017. ST.PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad.
