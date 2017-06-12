Museum of Fine Arts kicks off Marly R...

Museum of Fine Arts kicks off Marly Room concert series

18 hrs ago

Escape the heat with cool summer concerts in the intimate Marly Room at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Cost is $15 for Marly Music Society members and students with current ID, and $25 for nonmembers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

