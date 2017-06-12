Museum of Fine Arts kicks off Marly Room concert series
Escape the heat with cool summer concerts in the intimate Marly Room at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Cost is $15 for Marly Music Society members and students with current ID, and $25 for nonmembers.
