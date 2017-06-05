"Multiple Fatalities" In Orlando Shoo...

"Multiple Fatalities" In Orlando Shooting Monday Morning

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

On the OCSO official Twitter page the "situation" has been reported as contained and law enforcement will provide an update as soon as the information gathered is accurate. There are several law enforcement vehicles on Forsyth Road between University and SR-50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) 2 hr anonymous 239
Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast... May 28 dsfgdfgsfsd 2
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) May 23 Sandra 28
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) May 23 Julia Paulsen 316
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May '17 ThisBdumb 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC