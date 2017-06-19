MFA launches exhibit Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration

The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg recently partnered with the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and the Tampa Museum of Art to bring together works by artists who live in the Tampa Bay area with 'Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration,' opening Saturday, June 24, at the MFA, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. The exhibition features 57 artists from Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

