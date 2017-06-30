Man who raped at 13 in Apollo Beach re-sentenced to 60 years
Jose Walle, who at age 13 participated in the kidnapping and brutal rape of two Apollo Beach waitresses, was re-sentenced Friday morning to 60 years in prison. Walle, now 22, was eligible for a new sentence courtesy of a series of recent U.S. and Florida Supreme Court cases, which held that it is unconstitutional to give lengthy punishments to people who were juveniles when they committed crimes.
