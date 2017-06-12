Man, 19, beats his mother in a fight over a CHEESEBURGER

Noah Sullivan-Lincoln, 19, spat on his mother Cheryl Sullivan-Lincoln in their St. Petersburg, Florida, home 'over a cheeseburger' He then smacked the burger out the 57-year-old's hand and hit her on the arm and hand An argument 'over a cheeseburger' between a Florida mother and her son Monday night has resulted in a domestic battery charge against the young man. Cops allege that Noah Sullivan-Lincoln got into a physical dispute with his mother, Cheryl Sullivan-Lincoln in the family's kitchen of their St. Petersburg, Florida home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.