learning never stops
Chelsea Massey, center, a fourth-grade teacher at Shore Acres Elementary School, shows third-grade students a bird feeder Tuesday at 74th Street Elementary School in St. Petersburg during the first day of Pinellas County schools' annual Summer Bridge program. The program is designed to give students help in keeping their academic skills sharp and avoiding the "summer slide," according to the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mon
|anonymous
|239
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC