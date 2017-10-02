Interstate Construction News June 2 - 10, 2017
One lane may be closed in each direction of I-75 from south of SR 50 to the Hernando/Sumter counties line between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. - Brooksville, FL - One lane of SR 50 may be closed from I-75 up to a half mile in each direction from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC