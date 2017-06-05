Human Services, Veterans Services to close early June 9

Pinellas County's Human Services Department and the offices of Consumer Protection, Justice Coordination and Veterans Services will close at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, for training. All offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, June 12. The closure includes the following offices: * 2189 Cleveland St., Clearwater, Suite 230 and Suite 263 * 440 Court St., Clearwater * 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Suite 514 * 647 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg * 8751 Ulmerton Road, Largo * 301 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs * 14250 49th St. N., Clearwater, Suite 1000, Room 2 The offices of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County on Ulmerton Road in Largo and on Disston Avenue in Tarpon Springs will remain open.

