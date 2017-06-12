Hometown Pinellas

American Legion Auxiliary presents check to Johns Hopkins All Children's: The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 14, St. Petersburg presented a $3,600 check to Samantha D'Agostino for the Special Baby Milk fund at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The funds were raised at two different events held at Post 14, 1520 Fourth St. N. Six handmade baby blankets were also donated.

