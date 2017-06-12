Hometown Pinellas
American Legion Auxiliary presents check to Johns Hopkins All Children's: The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 14, St. Petersburg presented a $3,600 check to Samantha D'Agostino for the Special Baby Milk fund at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The funds were raised at two different events held at Post 14, 1520 Fourth St. N. Six handmade baby blankets were also donated.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Tue
|jerry
|13
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
