Gawker, Hulk Hogan, and the fight for a free press

In this Wednesday, March 9. 2016, file photo, Hulk Hogan, whose given name is Terry Bollea, leaves the courtroom during a break in his trial against Gawker Media in St. Petersburg, Florida. CREDIT: AP Photo/Steve Nesius, Pool, File Hulk Hogan, one of the most successful WWE stars of all time, got caught on tape having sex with the wife of his best friend, a man whose radio persona was Bubba the Love Sponge; this tape was leaked to Gawker, where an edited clip of it played and played and played, played through the cease-and-desist letter from Hogan's lawyer, until Hogan sued Gawker for invasion of privacy.

