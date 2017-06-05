Free technology program...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl The kids participating in the GETSMART program are way too young to remember the 1960's TV show "Get Smart," but an interest in technology does tie the two together. "It stands for Getting Everyone To Study Math And Related Technologies," explains GETSMART Founder Cindy Brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
