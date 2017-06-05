Four local beaches have swim advisories
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Four local beaches have been found to have higher than usual bacterial levels and have been shut down to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 5
|anonymous
|239
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr '17
|resident
|1
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr '17
|Nomorecreeps
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC