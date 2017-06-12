Food 6 mins ago 12:12 p.m.Maple Street Biscuit Co. coming to downtown St. Petersburg
The Jacksonville-based company is hoping to open the new location at 662 Central Ave. in December, according to spokesperson Alexandria Hill. We love the charm of your community and are excited to be a part of it," Hill said in a news release .
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
