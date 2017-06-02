Florida Youth Activist Urges Industry...

Florida Youth Activist Urges Industry to Step Up Fight Against Climate Change

Seventeen-year-old climate activist Delaney Reynolds has a message for the insurance industry on the topic of climate change: It's time to step up and take action against this global crisis. "Your future customers understand that we have a problem, and they want to talk about solutions," the recent high school graduate and daughter of insurance agent parents told an audience of industry professionals at an event last month in St. Petersburg, Fla.

