Florida tax collector will allow employees to carry firearms

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg tells the Orlando Sentinel that according to Florida law, he and his employees are considered "revenue officers" and are exempt from the state's ban on the open carrying of firearms while performing their duties. Greenberg says his office will save about $350,000 a year by not hiring private security to accompany deputy tax collectors to see property or at branch offices where residents renew vehicle registrations and obtain other licenses.

