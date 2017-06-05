Everyone's a player in 'The Invisible Hand,' a smart and tense political drama at American Stage
The cast of The Invisible Hand at American Stage includes Shrey Neil as Dar, Benjamin T. Ismail as Bashir, Joe Ditmyer as Nick Bright, and Mujahid Abdul-Rashid as Imam Saleem. Joey Clay Photography ST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mon
|anonymous
|239
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC