Editorial: The Republican phonies assault public education
Times Gov. Rick Scott, left, signed into law on Thursday House Speaker Richard Corcoran's scheme to eviscerate public education in Florida. It's no surprise Gov. Rick Scott signed into law a massive education bill Thursday at a private Catholic school in Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC