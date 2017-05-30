Editorial: An inspiring choice to lead St. Petersburg College
Tonjua Williams broke two glass ceilings this week by becoming the first woman and the first African-American to be named president of St. Petersburg College. Her rise to the top of one of Pinellas County's most influential institutions is an inspiring story of perseverance and dedication to SPC.
