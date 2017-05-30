Dick Greco contemplating a return to Tampa

Dick Greco, the four-time mayor and native of Tampa who shocked the area two years ago when he moved across the bridge to St. Petersburg, may be returning to his home city. Greco and his wife Linda McClintock have purchased a seventh floor, 2,800 square-foot condo at the 24-story, 71-unit Virage on Bayshore Boulevard that is due to start construction this fall.

