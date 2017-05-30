Dick Greco contemplating a return to Tampa
Dick Greco, the four-time mayor and native of Tampa who shocked the area two years ago when he moved across the bridge to St. Petersburg, may be returning to his home city. Greco and his wife Linda McClintock have purchased a seventh floor, 2,800 square-foot condo at the 24-story, 71-unit Virage on Bayshore Boulevard that is due to start construction this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC