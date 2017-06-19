Derelict boats littering Tampa Bay wa...

Derelict boats littering Tampa Bay waterways

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Eric Johnson of St. Petersburg knows the waters on this coast better than most. For 40 years, he's launched boats from War Veteran's Memorial Park in Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis 8 hr Former leasee 1
420 Sat new2stpete 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 16 David 317
looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14) Jun 13 jerry 13
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 12 anonymous 240
Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat Jun 11 Ruth E Less 2
Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast... May 28 dsfgdfgsfsd 2
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at June 19 at 2:34PM EDT

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC