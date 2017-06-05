Crime 20 mins ago 12:30 p.m.Video sho...

Crime 20 mins ago 12:30 p.m.Video shows teens breaking into St. Petersburg store twice

The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for three teens who broke into a convenience store twice in the last two weeks. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

