Cab driver's violent murder captured ...

Cab driver's violent murder captured on video

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In 31 years of law enforcement, St. Petersburg police Assistant Chief Jim Previtera said he's never seen anything like it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast... May 28 dsfgdfgsfsd 2
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) May 23 Sandra 28
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) May 23 Julia Paulsen 316
coffee (Dec '13) May 19 anonymous 238
Tattoo May 13 Inkman 1
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
South Pasadena Music Thread May 9 Musikologist 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC