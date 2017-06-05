Buckhorn and Kriseman stand with Paris on Climate Accord
Last week when President Donald Trump decided to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord his now famous line was "I am the president of Pittsburgh, not Paris." He was doing what he does best and that was appealing to his base but there are plenty of mayors and other elected officials who disagree with the idea of dropping out of the climate deal.
