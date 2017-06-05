Beer is boosting economies

In Florida, it pays more than $2.6 billion in wages and benefits and pours more than $7.2 billion into the state economy. "They're obviously booming, we found about 1/3 of all micro-breweries in the state are actually in Tampa Bay," said Alicia Parinello, with Forward Pinellas , a group that just wrapped up its own micro-brewery study .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.