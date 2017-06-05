Beach goers want Pinellas County to m...

Beach goers want Pinellas County to modify signs to better indicatea Read Story Shannon Valladolid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The poor quality levels are due to 71 or greater Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water, per St. Petersburg protocol. Enterococci is a form of fecal streptococci and indicate that there is fecal matter from a warm-blooded animal in the water, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 5 anonymous 239
Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast... May 28 dsfgdfgsfsd 2
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) May 23 Julia Paulsen 316
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May '17 ThisBdumb 4
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr '17 PMawyer 1
News McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete Apr '17 resident 1
The peeper by the pier... Apr '17 Nomorecreeps 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC