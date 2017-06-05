Beach goers want Pinellas County to modify signs to better indicatea Read Story Shannon Valladolid
The poor quality levels are due to 71 or greater Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water, per St. Petersburg protocol. Enterococci is a form of fecal streptococci and indicate that there is fecal matter from a warm-blooded animal in the water, according to the Department of Environmental Services.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
