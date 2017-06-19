Come enjoy more than 100 types of craft beer at the 6th annual 97X Craft Beer Experience at The Mahaffey Saturday, August 12th from 4-8pm! Experience live music and hand-crafted beers while at the same time feeding your senses with a delicious array of downtown St. Petersburg's finest restaurant offerings. Admission includes a commemorative 97X Craft Beer Festival cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSUN-FM Saint Petersburg.