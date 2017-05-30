A last-ditch treatment saves a girl with pneumonia

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JUNE 4 - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, Sage McCue, 11, and her mother, Heidi McCue, pose for a picture at their home in Palmetto, Fla. Sage recently came home from John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, after a near-four-month stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.