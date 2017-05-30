A last-ditch treatment saves a girl with pneumonia
ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JUNE 4 - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, Dr. David Kays, of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., poses with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine in the hospital's cardiovascular intensive care unit. Sage McCue, 11, of Palmetto, Fla., recently returned home from the hospital, after a near-four-month stay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|May 23
|Sandra
|28
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|coffee (Dec '13)
|May 19
|anonymous
|238
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|May 12
|Musikologist
|4
|South Pasadena Music Thread
|May 9
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC