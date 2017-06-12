5 things to do under $5: Go Skateboar...

5 things to do under $5: Go Skateboarding Day, St. Pete Beach Grand Prix

1 hr ago

Sunshine State Clusters: Ready to see dogs with way better grooming habits than most people? Thousands of dogs in all breeds, even junior dogs, will compete 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds. There will also be a dock diving competition and a special presentation to Tampa International Airport K-9 officer Vika.

