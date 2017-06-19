1 Seriously Injured in I-75 Wreck involving 4 tractor-trailers
One person was airlifted with severe burns after a crash involving 4 tractor-trailers on I-75 South in Lowndes County. The Georgia State Patrol says that on Thursday night a trooper was investigating a crash involving a 2004 Volvo VNL tractor trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
