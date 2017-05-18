wins multiple honors at 2017 Azbee Awards
The ABA Journal received an honorable mention for magazine of the year in its revenue category in the national ASBPE Awards of Excellence honoring business-to-business journalism. The awards were given by the American Society of Business Publication Editors in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday.
