We're looking for our next Naughton Fellow. Is it you?
Are you an excellent visual storyteller? Can you file camera-ready copy? Most importantly, are you passionate about the business and craft of journalism? After two years, Poynter is reopening its Naughton Fellowship , a one-year position that allows a recent college graduate to create journalism about journalism alongside our team of media reporters in St. Petersburg, Florida. The fellowship, which is named after former Poynter president and New York Times correspondent Jim Naughton, has been retooled this year to focus on visual journalism.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump wrong man for president (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Crooked Hillary lost
|2
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Wed
|USAlady
|4
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|Tue
|skyblue42
|21
|Mad Beach Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Dead fish in bay because of lawn chemicals and ... (Dec '15)
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|3
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 1
|Dawn
|314
