We're looking for our next Naughton Fellow. Is it you?

Are you an excellent visual storyteller? Can you file camera-ready copy? Most importantly, are you passionate about the business and craft of journalism? After two years, Poynter is reopening its Naughton Fellowship , a one-year position that allows a recent college graduate to create journalism about journalism alongside our team of media reporters in St. Petersburg, Florida. The fellowship, which is named after former Poynter president and New York Times correspondent Jim Naughton, has been retooled this year to focus on visual journalism.

